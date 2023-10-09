Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

BGI stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

