BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager's stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $751.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $642.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $682.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 62,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,631,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

