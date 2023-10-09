Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Block were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,541 shares of company stock worth $1,722,034. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.29. 2,066,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,248,284. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.61 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Block in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

