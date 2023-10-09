Boeing (NYSE:BA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.06.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $187.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.99. Boeing has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

