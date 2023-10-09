boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 45

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of boohoo group to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 18.50 ($0.22) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of boohoo group to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 42.39 ($0.51).

BOO stock opened at GBX 30.33 ($0.37) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £385.19 million, a P/E ratio of -433.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.82. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.77 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60.94 ($0.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

