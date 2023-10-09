Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,049.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,099.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2,826.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

