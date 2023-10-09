Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

BXP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 110,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.