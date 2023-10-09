Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
