Brady (NYSE:BRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NYSE BRC opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 26.78%.

In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

