Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of BDN opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.11%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

