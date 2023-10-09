Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,446.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.