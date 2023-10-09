Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 763,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,317,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,714,000 after purchasing an additional 383,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.