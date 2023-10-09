Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $841.24. The stock had a trading volume of 330,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,090. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $855.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $784.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $347.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
