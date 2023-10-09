Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Broadcom stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $844.37. The stock had a trading volume of 244,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,679. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $855.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $784.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

