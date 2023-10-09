Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $845.49. 203,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,356. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $855.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $784.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

