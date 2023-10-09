Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Target Price at C$79.08

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATD shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

ATD stock opened at C$71.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.81. The company has a market cap of C$69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$55.56 and a twelve month high of C$74.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0240761 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

