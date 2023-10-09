Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Target Price at $34.94

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.94.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.