Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Price Target at $243.20

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of ESS opened at $215.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

