Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target at $16.69

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HTGC

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.37. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.