Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Price Target at $6.24

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.63 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

