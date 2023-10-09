Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target at $58.00

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $29.80 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

