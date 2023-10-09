Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target at $10.67

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pactiv Evergreen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.