Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Price Target at $66.93

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $55.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

