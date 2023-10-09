Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target at $41.73

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

