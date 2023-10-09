Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price at $240.50

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $212.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $153,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

