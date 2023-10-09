Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Position Boosted by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $7,866,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $4,820,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BEP opened at $21.37 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

