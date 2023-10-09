BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.60. 37,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,455. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.93.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

