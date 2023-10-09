byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Shares Sold by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYNO. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

Insider Activity at byNordic Acquisition

In other byNordic Acquisition news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 184,000 shares of byNordic Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,963,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

About byNordic Acquisition

NASDAQ BYNO opened at $10.81 on Monday. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

(Free Report)

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.