Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $265,696,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $243.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

