Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $33.64

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.64, but opened at $35.69. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 574,236 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.70.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $40,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

