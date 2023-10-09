Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Camping World Stock Up 1.7 %

CWH stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.67. Camping World has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Camping World by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

