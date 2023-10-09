Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $92.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after buying an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,830,000 after buying an additional 203,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after buying an additional 186,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

