Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

