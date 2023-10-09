Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Holdings Boosted by Acas LLC

Acas LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

CGGR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 51,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.