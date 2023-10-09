CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,313 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of CareTrust REIT worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

