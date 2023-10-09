Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $12.66. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 7,179,414 shares traded.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
