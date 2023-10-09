Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) vs. Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Financial Review

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 2.62% 0.95% 0.12% Catalyst Bancorp 4.25% 0.48% 0.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $101.28 million 3.03 -$14.19 million $0.06 98.35 Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 6.28 $180,000.00 $0.10 117.50

Catalyst Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Catalyst Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

Summary

Catalyst Bancorp beats Sterling Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.