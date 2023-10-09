Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $47.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 59.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 113,304 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 60.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after buying an additional 1,535,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

