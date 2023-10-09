Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Centene by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,563,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,445,000 after acquiring an additional 153,595 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $850,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

