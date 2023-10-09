Channel Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

