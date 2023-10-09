Channel Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,500 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 360.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.21 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

