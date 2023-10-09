Channel Wealth LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,666,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $148.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

