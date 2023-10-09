Channel Wealth LLC Has $193,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 182,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $15.88 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

