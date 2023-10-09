Channel Wealth LLC Has $251,000 Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 2,899.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.