Channel Wealth LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

BX opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.03.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

