Channel Wealth LLC Has $291,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

