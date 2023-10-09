Channel Wealth LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $392.44 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

