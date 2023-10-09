Channel Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Target by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 30.9% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 37,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 18.3% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

TGT opened at $105.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.