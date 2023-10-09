Channel Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,212 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 456.5% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $140.51 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

