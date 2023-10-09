Channel Wealth LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.