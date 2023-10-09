Channel Wealth LLC Sells 550 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 315.97, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,627 shares of company stock worth $24,209,558. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.04.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

